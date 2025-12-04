Nick Khan praises John Cena’s professionalism and cooperation

WWE President Nick Khan praised John Cena’s professionalism and cooperation during his retirement tour, emphasizing that Cena has shown remarkable generosity and dedication to the business. Khan stated, “Cena on this retirement tour, the generosity of his spirit in the ring is unparalleled. There is never a ‘I don’t like this outcome because it doesn’t make me look good.’ There’s a lot of ‘let’s do this in the storyline. Let’s do this in the match,’ which is what you want from the John Cena’s of the world.” He highlighted that Cena always prioritizes what is best for WWE rather than personal vanity, noting, “There is never a ‘Why are you having me lose to Dominik Mysterio?’ He always does what is best for the business and it’s turned out quite well for him.”

When asked whether Cena has been calling the shots on his retirement tour, Khan clarified that the decision-making has been collaborative with Triple H, but confirmed that there have been no conflicts or disagreements: “It’s he and Triple H together, but there has not been a dispute; ‘let’s end with this. No, let’s end this way.’ There has not been a dispute with John Cena since he announced his retirement tour, prior to that, or since he executed his retirement tour. Smooth.”

(Source: Impaulsive)