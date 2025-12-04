Nick Khan on the green shirt guy, speculation on the Wargames masked attacker

– WWE President Nick Khan explained how “Green Shirt Guy” secures his front-row seats at WWE events, emphasizing that it’s not through any special insider access but rather through a premium service. He clarified, “One of the sister companies of WWE and UFC is On Location, which is VIP hospitality and entertainment.” Through this service, fans can pay extra for enhanced experiences, including prime seating. Khan confirmed, “So he pays for his seats, he pays a premium for those seats with On Location, and that’s why he gets to be in the front row.”

(Source: Impaulsive)

– WWE’s website and The Pat McAfee Show contributor Mark Kaboly, put together a list of potential suspects for the masked attacker at Survivor Series:

1. Randy Orton

2. Austin Theory

3. Seth Rollins

4. John Cena

5. LA Knight

6. Becky Lynch

7. Sami Zayn

8. AJ Styles