Lawsuit filed against WWE, TKO, and John Cena plus a Masha Slamovich appearance announced

– A lawsuit has been filed against WWE, TKO and John Cena over the horn arrangements that introduce and play throughout ‘My Time is Now’

The lawsuit claims that the horns in the intro and outro used in Cena’s theme music were copied from a 1974 cover recording arranged by Canadian bandleader, the late Pete Schofield.

The complaint was submitted by Schofield’s daughter, Kim Schofield, who says she now owns the copyrights to the record and the music she says is an original arrangement, reports Brandon Thurston.

– Masha Slamovich announced for January 3rds K&S Wrestlefest NEW YEARS BASH Collectables Show: