CM Punk, Steph De Lander, and Logan Paul notes

– CM Punk shares a picture of Larry posing with his mountain of toys.

– Punk reveals that he was told by a higher-up not to wear his Randy Savage tribute gear:

“I won’t name names, but somebody very high in the office walked past and saw it and found me and said, ‘Do not wear that gear on television.’ I said, ‘You got it.’

Then, I wore the gear on television because that’s what I do. I’m gonna pay homage to Randy Savage whether you like it or not.”

(YouTube | WWE)

– Logan Paul addressed the possibility of Donald Trump attending John Cena’s final match, saying discussions have already taken place. According to Paul, “We have talked about it” and “It seems like something that could happen.” He added that he thinks it would be exciting, but also noted uncertainty about WWE’s comfort level with politics, stating, “I don’t know how political the WWE wants to get.”

(Source: Fox News)