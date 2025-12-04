CM Punk recalls a message from Bray Wyatt, Danielson reveals 13 documented concussions

– CM Punk recalls Bray Wyatt telling him that they were going to main event WrestleMania against each other one day, before Bray was sent back to WWE developmental following the Nexus’ breakup:

“I was upset for Bray because he was being sent back down to developmental, and he was in high spirits and he said ‘Hey don’t worry man, I’m gonna go back down there I’m gonna figure myself out and I’m gonna come back up here and someday me and you are gonna main event WrestleMania and I thought that was really cool.”

(Source: WWE Break it Down)

– Bryan Danielson revealed he’s suffered “13 documented concussions” throughout his wrestling career. On whether the actual number might be higher, he said, “[Is the actual number more?] Who knows? I don’t know.” Reflecting on how concussions were treated when he started in 1999, he noted, “the idea was, Oh, you just got dinged. You got your bell rung.” With today’s understanding of head injuries, he admitted, “It’s probably too many. I would say it’s probably too many.”

(Source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet)