Chris Bey Provides Update On His Condition

Bey was a guest on Wrestling Observer Live, where he spoke of his day to day since his injury, and his recovery process.

“From the moment the injury happened, to the moment I was put under, I wanted to die because the feeling was insane.” Bey told WON Live.

He continued, “…I can never actually put into the words was the worst pain I’ve ever been through, and I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy, and I wanted to either die or be put under with anesthesia so I could just be relieved of the pain, and when I woke up the next day, and I didn’t have the pain anymore and everything was just numb, I was just grateful to be alive.”

Bey then described how despite the eagerness to return to active, he’s still dealing with several issues that prevent him from making a return, “I’m able to lift well and do things independently so, people are like, ‘Oh man, you can do that, you should be able to do…’ Or, ‘You’re probably able to do this.’ In reality, my lower back is still very tight, and inflamed. Airplanes destroy my legs right now still, and are inflaming my legs a lot.”

(Source: Wrestling Observer Live)