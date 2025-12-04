Bayley on her ring name: “I didn’t choose Bayley”

While appearing on The Undertaker’s podcast, Bayley said the following in regards to her WWE ring name…

“I didn’t choose Bayley, I remember in NXT, you have to give a list of names. I wanted to use a unisex name because I felt nobody was really doing that. So I gave a list of unisex names, I don’t believe I chose Bayley, I don’t think that was on there.

But when they gave me my names back there was like a list of three different names. One was Bailey, one was Davia, no N, not Davina, just Davia. I was like ‘That’s not even a name.’ They were trying to help me out and get me close to my indie name.

Rob Naylor who used to work with us, he was like Dusty’s right hand man, I said ‘I don’t really care for these, can I send in another list?’ He’s like ‘I’m not supposed to tell you but they want to put you on TV this week, so you need to choose one of these or you have to wait,’ so I was like ‘Okay, I choose Bailey!’

They spelled it B-A-I, so I said ‘Can I just have B-A-Y because I’m from the Bay Area. Lyra (Valkyria) makes fun of me, I don’t know why she thinks that’s so funny.”

