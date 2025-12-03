WWE News and Notes

– Despite the build-up to Cena’s last match ever, WWE is already listing him for a major appearance on Monday Night Raw scheduled for April 20, 2026. That’s the first RAW after WrestleMania 42—usually a massive night with returns, debuts, and surprises.

Seth Rollins (via The Rich Eisen Show) revealed that he’ll be in attendance for John Cena’s final match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13th.

Deadline reports that CM Punk has joined the cast of the Netflix rom-com based on the Katherine Center novel The Bodyguard.

– Former WWE ID talent Zayda Steel made her ROH Debut challenging Leila Grey to a match:

