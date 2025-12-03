WWE News and Notes

– Despite the build-up to Cena’s last match ever, WWE is already listing him for a major appearance on Monday Night Raw scheduled for April 20, 2026. That’s the first RAW after WrestleMania 42—usually a massive night with returns, debuts, and surprises.

– Seth Rollins (via The Rich Eisen Show) revealed that he’ll be in attendance for John Cena’s final match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13th.

– Deadline reports that CM Punk has joined the cast of the Netflix rom-com based on the Katherine Center novel The Bodyguard.

– Former WWE ID talent Zayda Steel made her ROH Debut challenging Leila Grey to a match:

.@ZaydaSteel just touched down in Ring of Honor and she’s targeting her first opponent, @Miss_LeilaGrey!https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/qUuhtlSesW — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 3, 2025