Video: Bayley on a potential backstage role after retiring from the ring

WWE superstar Bayley opens up on potential plans following her WWE retirement:

“I don’t know if creative wise I’d be in the writers room or anything like that, maybe producing I would enjoy that. I tried, this Monday I sat for the girls’ match with the headset, I’ve done it a few times, I’ve produced stuff in NXT, it’s very hard, and I don’t know if I’d be a good producer right now.

“I see myself more as like a coach or if I were to open a school, it’s very different from producing. Then when I think, however much longer I’m gonna be wrestling, there’s still all the girls I wanna see them grow in their career.

“Roxanne, she’s 23, ok if I could be a producer and be around producing your match, that would be awesome. So I have thought maybe I should learn to do that better so I can be around and be a part of it and just wear another hat.

“I don’t know about creative wise in the writer’s room, that sounds a little scary.”

(Source: Six Feet Under with The Undertaker)