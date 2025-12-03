Tony Khan on closing the gap on WWE

Tony Khan says AEW has “really closed the gap” on WWE in 2025, marking a significant year for the promotion. On the company’s roster and shows, he shared, “I think AEW is where the best wrestle. I think that we have the best roster of wrestlers in the world today. And we’re putting on consistently awesome shows.” Khan emphasized that AEW’s growth isn’t just about talent—it’s about building a global presence: “AEW’s on now in over 150 countries. And we’ve built this AEW wrestling league into something where they watch it all over the world, and I’m really proud of that.”

Looking ahead, Khan’s vision is clear. While he admits he doesn’t have “a crystal ball,” his dedication remains unwavering: “My passion for this isn’t going anywhere. It’s been something I’ve been loving and dreaming to do for over 30 years… I don’t ever want to stop with AEW.” He hopes to continue expanding AEW’s reach, delivering top-tier shows, and pushing boundaries in wrestling: “To have a wrestling promotion that is a challenger company doing the things that we’re doing, some of them are unprecedented and some of them are things that have not been done in over 25 years.”

Khan wrapped up reflecting on the year with gratitude and excitement for what’s ahead: “I can’t imagine a better year. And if we can keep doing the things we’re doing right now: having great pay-per-view shows, putting on great Dynamites on TBS, great Collisions on TNT, and keep this partnership with HBO Max going… maybe hopefully go to some new countries, visit some new territories, expand.”

(Source: Battleground Podcast)