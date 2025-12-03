Tension between WWE and ESPN, Cena’s father weighs in on his son’s final opponent

– Freddie Prinze Jr. shared that there’s some behind-the-scenes tension between ESPN and WWE. While talking about John Cena’s upcoming appearance, which he noted is “his final pay-per-view on ESPN”, Prinze Jr. revealed that people inside Disney aren’t thrilled with how things are going. According to Prinze, a friend at Disney told him that “ESPN… [is] so unhappy with the deal” and that executives are worried about the financial side of it. The same friend reportedly warned, “Yo, they better make their money back on this deal”, adding that ESPN higher-ups are “hot” about the situation.

(Source: Wrestling with Freddie)

– John Cena’s (via All Axxess Podcast) father shared a list of opponents he believes should’ve been Cena’s final opponent.

* Kurt Angle

* Adam “Edge” Copeland

* Chris Jericho

* JBL