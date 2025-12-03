Slight name and time slot change for Impact once it moves to AMC

TNA Impact will be officially known as Thursday Night Impact once it moves to AMC in January 2026.

This is similar to WWE’s naming of shows by including the day it airs, like Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown.

The show is also moving to an hour later when it comes to start time and will air starting at 9PM ET until 11PM ET. All of WWE’s and AEW’s shows start at 8PM ET.

Thursday Night Impact will also air on AMC+, the streaming service of AMC Networks, although it’s not known if it will be live similar to what HBO Max does with AEW programming or if it will air later. The TNA library does not look part of the deal and will remain on TNA+ at the moment.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996