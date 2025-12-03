Seth Rollins provides an update on his recovery, Elektra Lopez video goes viral

– Seth Rollins provided an update on his shoulder injury, saying his recovery is “on track.” He explained that he recently got “the brace off like last week, middle of last week” and expressed relief that it’s “nice to walk around like a regular person.” Addressing any doubts about his progress, he added, “I know there’s a lot of skepticism in your question, but you can consult my surgeon. I’m feeling alright, it’s nice to be able to get around without the brace, I’ll say that, but we’re on track.”

(Source: The Rich Eisen Show)

Former WWE superstar Elektra Lopez is going viral following her appearance at WrestleCade. pic.twitter.com/S3Xd4afb1N — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) December 3, 2025