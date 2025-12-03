Paul Wight on his potential return to wrestling

Paul Wight discussed his potential return to wrestling, emphasizing that his decision is a “week-by-week thing.” He shared that he recently underwent “a small back surgery” and reflected on a string of health challenges over the past few years: “I’ve had like a major surgery every frickin’ year for about the past five, whether it’s a knee surgery or a hip surgery…” Despite this, he stressed the importance of having “great people on the team” and “great support medically,” highlighting AEW President Tony Khan’s encouragement as well.

Wight expressed his commitment to AEW, saying, “I don’t plan on going anywhere. I like being in AEW, so it’s just getting my sh*t together and getting ready, and also bringing a good product out.” He also acknowledged the risks of performing without being fully ready, adding, “The last thing I’m gonna do is go out in the ring and have people go, ‘Aw, poor Paul. They should just kill him like Old Yeller’ or something. We’re not gonna have that.”

Ultimately, Wight made it clear that he wants to continue wrestling only if he can perform at a high level, stating, “If I’m not out there humping and bumping and getting after it and slapping people’s souls out of their chests and carry that presence, then it’s time to hang up the boots. So I’m not ready to hang up the boots yet.”

(Source: Notsam Wrestling)