Notes on Kurt Angle, Ric Flair, and Roman Reigns

– The Hardys will defend the HOG Tag Team Championships against Zilla Fatu and Lance Anoa’i at Winter Warfare on December 19th. Additionally, Kurt Angle is scheduled to make an appearance:

OH, IT’S TRUE… IT’S DAMN TRUE!!! KURT ANGLE hits LOS ANGELES —

January 30. @RealKurtAngle

This is a night you do not want to miss. ️ Pre-Order Tickets Available NOW! https://t.co/EwfozXP6tY pic.twitter.com/O80myt94hy — House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) December 1, 2025

– Ric Flair comments on Roman Reigns saying he’s absolutely better than him:

Thank You For The Respect @WWERomanReigns! This Has To Be The Biggest Compliment I’ve Received In Years! pic.twitter.com/fs2WHHf7c1 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) December 3, 2025