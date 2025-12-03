New TNA TV deal is great for pro wrestling and highlights value inside busy entertainment industry

By: Zack Heydorn

Let’s just start this off with a bang. For god sakes, yes, the new television deal for TNA is great for pro wrestling.

On Tuesday, Jon Alba with The Takedown on SI reported that AMC would be the new home for the weekly TNA iMPACT! television show beginning on January 15 in 2026. TNA later confirmed that news with press releases and various sizzle pieces on social media. It’s official.

Good for TNA

TNA has had a bit of a rebirth in 2025. Thanks to partnering up with WWE and latching on with NXT for most of the year, the company saw highs in terms of attendance and revenue for their top events of the year. Landing a better television deal to wrap the year is a poetic way to finish things out.

So, good for TNA. Landing on AMC will put TNA in more homes across the country and their deal with WWE will still stand strong.

Look, TNA is going to TNA and we’ve seen the company be too much of themselves even in the midst of a record year. Bizarre creative choices like taking the world title off Mike Santana on the first real night of his title reign was curious. The constant presence of NXT stars on the show and holding TNA championship gold isn’t a great look, either.

All of that is true, but the bottom line is, the new deal is fantastic for pro wrestling. Why?

Opportunity

More robust television deals in wrestling means more opportunity. Across the board.

Wrestling fans get access to more, and hopefully different, pro wrestling. Talent gets access to more work and better regular paychecks. Heck, the bean counters in corporate board rooms get to stack more 100 dollar bills up on their already bloated desks.

Pro wrestling is a near perfect entertainment medium for the entertainment industry in 2025. It’s live, it’s fresh, it’s every week, it’s cheap to produce compared to new scripted programming, and it comes with a ready-made audience that is prepared to seek it out regardless of where it is. Add all those pieces up and you get value. Lots of it.

A safety net

TNA leveraged that value and landed a new deal that will successfully buoy the company for a few years. They found a safety net. This is good news.

With a straight face and knowing the history of TNA, nobody can say that this will end well for the little company the could. History would certainly prove otherwise. However, knowing your worth in your industry and getting yours because of it is a huge battle to win — and one that the company hasn’t won before.

Painful TNA realities still exist

The realities of TNA’s place in the pro wrestling market still exist — the company won’t sustain top stars because larger companies like WWE and AEW will swoop and grab them up long before they’ll help TNA reach one million viewers. TNA will need to hit on talents at the exact right moment in order to be ahead of the swoop, so they can get return on stars they create.

Those realities are painful and put a hard ceiling on what TNA can become. The television deal on AMC raises that hard ceiling up.

So, let’s see what they do here. TNA has a strong roster. Santana has connected with the fanbase and is a charismatic act that potential new viewers will be drawn to. Leon Slater is an incredibly talented and young performer that will attract attention. Plus, The Hardys are in the fold with TNA and give the company a boost of nostalgia to bring in lapsed viewers that have AMC, but don’t currently watch the product.

Toss in some strong tag teams, a women’s division that always seems to be a bit ahead of the curve, and access to NXT talent from WWE and you can begin to see a roadmap for success.

Are you planning on watching more TNA now that they company will be on AMC in January? Let us know in the comments!