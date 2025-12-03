More WWE News and Notes

– Bayley basically said she doesn’t get why some wrestlers dip out early during shows. She grew up in the era where everyone stayed and watched because that’s how you learned. She pointed out that “Cena watched everything. Roman watched everything. Seth is always at that front monitor.”

She likes standing by the front monitor herself so she can hear the crowd and also catch the advice Seth gives people after their matches. She said, “when people come back, they ask Seth, ‘Oh, what’d you think?’ and… I’m learning, too.”

But what bugs her is when people ask for advice and then don’t even stick around. She said Seth will come back from the main event and “nobody’s there. You just asked for his advice, and now nobody’s here. That drives me crazy.”

She also doesn’t get why some wrestlers leave early if they’re not on the show, saying “I just don’t get it.”

(Source: Six Feet Under with The Undertaker)

– Jimmy Uso reacting to his entrance on WWE 2K25 Netflix edition:

Jimmy Uso reacting to his entrance on WWE 2K25 Netflix edition: "When I first walked out to my new music, I didn't really know what to do, so I was kind of zig-zagging on the ramp. They got the zig-zag, that's fire."pic.twitter.com/aw6gmMtBlx — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) December 3, 2025

“When I first walked out to my new music, I didn’t really know what to do, so I was kind of zig-zagging on the ramp. They got the zig-zag, that’s fire.”

– It’s official, On December 20th at Guerra DeTitanes. It will be Laredo Kid vs. Je’von Evans vs Jack Cartwheel for the Campeonato Mundial Crucero AAA.

.@Laredokidpro1 expondrá el Campeonato Mundial Crucero de @luchalibreaaa en #GuerraDeTitanes ante Je'Von Evans y Jack Cartwheel 20 de diciembre en la Arena Guadalajara pic.twitter.com/z9tsM0AhGT — Marisela Peña (@MPenaAAA) December 2, 2025

– Nick Khan says he is going to bring Pat McAfee back to WWE:

Pat Mcafee will be on his way back on WWE commentary soon (Pat Mcafee Show) pic.twitter.com/QAY1KvXPFH — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) December 3, 2025