Kyle Fletcher on wrestling Kazuchika Okada, Tony Khan on AEW’s World Tag Team titles

– Kyle Fletcher reflected on his two-year journey wrestling Kazuchika Okada in the AEW Continental Classic, highlighting the growth in their relationship. He said, “we have a pretty good relationship now” and recalled that last year, after his first win over Okada, “I’d had very few conversations with the man in general, let alone been in the ring with him.” Fletcher emphasized how their friendship and being in the same faction changed the match dynamic, noting, “the vibe for the match was like a lot different to the year prior.”

He also praised Okada, calling him “literally one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. Definitely one of the greatest Japanese wrestlers of all time.” Fletcher concluded by reflecting on his own achievement: “to be able to be one of the only people to have a pinfall victory over him, it’s pretty special.”

(Source: MAXimum Rock)

– Tony Khan said that AEW’s Women’s World Tag Team Titles aren’t limited to AEW shows. “Absolutely. We would defend those Women’s Tag Team Titles from AEW in any promotion,” he said, emphasizing that the champions will be ambassadors for the company. Khan added that the winners of the upcoming tournament will be “great representatives” of AEW, signaling a more open and collaborative approach with other wrestling promotions.

(Source: Battleground Podcast)