AEW reportedly signs a new female wrestler, Cassidy vs. Strong, viewership for Collision, more

– According to Fightful Select, AEW has signed independent star, Lena Kross, reports Fightful.

Kross was in a recent match on Collision against Kris Statlander. She has competed in promotions such as GCW, EVE, TNA, TJPW, among others.

– Collision on November 27th averaged 285,000 viewers; 0.06 P18-49 rating.

– Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong in the Continental Classic Blue League happens this Saturday on Collision.

