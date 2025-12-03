AEW and BLCKSMTH Apparel sign licensing agreement

AEW yesterday announced a formal partnership with BLCKSMTH Apparel, a UK-based wrestling merchandise brand following the success of their initial collaboration at Forbidden Door this past August.

Building on the success of their first collaboration, the two companies have now signed a licensing agreement to produce officially-licensed apparel featuring AEW’s talent.

The first AEW x BLCKSMTH collection will feature Willow Nightingale, Darby Allin, Kenny Omega, and Swerve Strickland football jerseys. They will be available to purchase online shortly via blcksmth.co.uk.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online