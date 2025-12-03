12/3/25 AEW Dynamite Recap

Location: Fishers, Indiana

Venue: Fishers Event Center

Commentary Team: Bryan Danielson, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone

—

Schiavone is in the ring, and he introduces the AEW World Champion, Samoa Joe, and the number one contender, Eddie Kingston. Joe tells Schiavone to get out of the ring, and then insults Kingston for a bit. Joe says Kingston has never gotten it done and never crossed the finish line. Joe says Kingston is going to fight his ass off next week and bring everything to the table to capture the title, but he will once again not cross the finish line. Kingston says he doesn’t know or respect the Joe in the ring and if Joe doesn’t bring the Joe that he knew for years, he will eat him alive next week.

—

Backstage, the rest of the Opps are there. Hook says Joe is going to finish Kingston off next week, and then Powerhouse Hobbs says everyone is gunning for the AEW World Trios Championship. Hobbs says Dark Order impressed them last night, and if they do it again tonight they can have a title shot. Hook says Dark Order are good friends on Adam Page, so they are going to have some fun tonight.

—

Match 1 – AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Gold League Match

Kazuchika Okada vs. PAC

They lock up and exchange waist-locks. Okada backs PAC into the corner, but PAC shoves him away. They exchange elbow strikes and PAC gains the advantage. PAC follows with a missile dropkick and runs the ropes, but Okada rolls to the floor. PAC follows, but Okada slams him into the barricade. Okada gets PAC back into the ring and delivers shots in the corner. PAC comes back and grinds his foot into Okada’s face before stomping on his head as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Okada drops PAC with a dropkick. Okada follows with a back elbow and a DDT, but only gets a two count. Okada slams PAC and goes for the Rainmaker, but PAC dodges and delivers back elbows in the corner. PAC kicks Okada in the head and follows with a cutter. They exchange shots and PAC gets a roll-up for a two count before kicking Okada in the face. PAC delivers a German suplex and follows with another for a two count. Okada comes back with a Tombstone and goes up top, but PAC cuts him off with an avalanche brain-buster.

PAC delivers a running clothesline and goes for the Brutalizer, but Okada rolls over and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada

—

The AEW TNT Champion, Mark Briscoe, is backstage. He says about a year ago, he and Daniel Garcia faced each other twice and each won once. Briscoe says he thought Garcia was the real deal, but his opinion has changed. Briscoe says Garcia is falling into a Death Riders death-spiral, but he doesn’t play mind games. Briscoe says he went to Tony Khan to make the match official, and it will take place at Collision: Winter is Coming next week.

—

Earlier today, the AEW National Champion, Ricochet, and GOA were backstage. Ricochet says he has had every promoter begging him to come save their little companies, and he is known for his charity work. He says he continue his charity work this Friday against Dalton Castle in Ring of Honor, and then he will give someone else a title shot on Collision after he takes care of Castle.

—

Backstage, Renee Paquette is with the Conglomeration and Roderick Strong. Briscoe says the group hasn’t started off well in the Continental Classic, but someone has to win between Strong and Orange Cassidy on Collision. Strong says he is not in the group and he is going to beat Cassidy’s ass. Cassidy tells Briscoe to explain Conglomeration Rules to Strong, and Briscoe says no chops. Strong calls him an idiot and says he is going to beat Cassidy’s ass.

—

Footage of Darby Allin in the hospital after last week’s show is aired, followed by Excalibur saying Allin is not cleared to travel or compete at this time.

Match 2 – AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Gold League Match

Kevin Knight vs. Kyle Fletcher

They lock up and Knight backs Fletcher into the ropes. They lock up again and Fletcher takes Knight down. Fletcher applies a side-headlock, but Knight counters into a roll-up for a one count. Fletcher slams Knight down and kicks him in the face. Knight comes back with a trip and they exchange arm-drags. Knight goes for a dropkick, but Fletcher dodges and goes to the floor. Fletcher comes back in with a chop, but Knight clotheslines him back to the floor. Knight goes for a dive, but Fletcher dodges and kicks him in the face. Fletcher goes for a powerbomb on the apron, but Knight escapes and delivers a clothesline. Knight delivers a springboard clothesline as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, they go back and forth and Knight eventually takes Fletcher down for a two count. Knight gets another two count on a roll-up, but Fletcher comes back with a lawn dart into the corner. Knight comes back and takes Fletcher down for another two count, and then they go to the apron. They exchange shots, and Knight delivers a DDT on the apron before getting Fletcher back into the ring. Knight goes for the UFO Splash, but Fletcher cuts him off and goes for the turnbuckle brain-buster. Knight gets free and hangs Fletcher upside down in the corner.

Knight stomps on Fletcher and delivers a Coast-to-Coast. Knight goes for the UFO Splash, but Fletcher gets his knees up and gets a two count. Fletcher delivers a Ligr Bomb and gets another two count, and then Knight counters a brain-buster into a roll-up for a two count. Fletcher kicks Knight in the face, and then delivers another kick in the corner. Fletcher delivers a shear-drop brain-buster and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Kyle Fletcher

-After the match, Don Callis gets in the ring and says he has something important to say about the Young Bucks, but he wants Fletcher to talk first. Fletcher says he doesn’t feel great and Callis says everyone is going to listen to every sentence he says as the show heads to a commercial.

—

Back from the break, Callis says he wants to discuss what happened last week with the Young Bucks. Callis says he can forgive a lot, but the one thing that is an unforgiveable sin is siding with Kenny Omega. Callis tells the Bucks have a beating coming and tells them to get in the ring and take it. The Bucks rush the ring and drop Fletcher, Hechicero, and Josh Alexander with superkicks. The Bucjs deliver the BTE Trigger to Fletcher, but then Okada hits the ring and drops Matt Jackson with a Rainmaker. The Don Callis Family come back in and they beat the Bucks down before Jurassic Express hit the ring and clear it out.

Okada delivers a low-blow to Luchasaurus, but Jack Perry bites his finger. El Clon and Mark Davis hit the ring to beat Perry down, and then Callis delivers shots to Matt as well. Callis gouges Nick’s eyes, and then Kenny Omega hits the ring. Omega clears the ring, and then drops Okada with a snap-dragon suplex. Omega goes for the V Trigger, but Okada ducks to the floor. Omega, the Bucks, and Jurassic Express stare down the Family as the Family backs up the ramp.

—

Footage of the Babes of Wrath advanding to the finals of the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament airs, along with Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale saying they are done relying on suprise wins. They say they are ready to win the titles and beat whoever is next to do it.

—

Match 3 – AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament – Semifinal Hardcore Holiday Death Match

The MegaProblems (Marina Shafir and Megan Bayne) vs. The Timeless Love Bombs (Mina Shirakawa and Toni Storm)

ALl four women brawl and spill to the outside. Storm breaks a champagne bottle over Shafir’s head, and then grinds it into Bayne’s face. Shirakawa gets Bayne into the ring and takes her down with a slingblade using a barbed wire candycane. Shirakawa puts the cane in Bayne’s mouth and Storm delivers a dropkick. Shafir is busted open on the outside as Storm slams Shirakawa and the cane onto Bayne. Bayne comes back with a double suplex and Shafir comes back with a head-scissors slam into the apron to Storm. Bayne throws Shirakawa onto Storm as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Shafir hits Shirakawa with a frying pan as Bayne clubs Storm across the chest. Bayne and Shafir double-team Storm, but Storm dodges the final shot and Shirakawa drops Bayne with a dropkick. Storm delivers Storm Zero to Bayne through a table on the outside, but Shafir takes Shirakawa down in the ring. Shafir applies Mother’s Milk, but Storm gives Shirakawa a broken pool cue and Shirakawa grinds it into Shafir’s face. Shirakawa goes for the cover, but Shafir kicks out at two. Shirakawa delivers a spinning back-fist and Storm throws Shirakawa onto Shafir on the outside.

Storm and Shirakawa slam Shafir onto a chair with a slingblade and Shirakawa goes for the cover, but Bayne breaks it up. Shafir comes back with a snap suplex to Shirakawa, and then Bayne slams Shirakawa through a table in the corner. Shafir hits Storm with a chair, but Storm comes back and delivers Storm Zero to Bayne on top of Shafir. Santa Claus comes to ringside and has a gift for Shafir. She takes it, but he flips her off through the box and it is revealed to be Luther. The shoe was in the box, and then Storm hits Shafir with it and gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Timeless Love Bombs

—

A video package for the ongoing feud between The Triangle of Madness and Jamie Hayter and Kris Statlander airs. Hayter suggests a tag team match against Julia Hart and Skye Blue for Collision: Winter is Coming, and then says she and Statlander can have a little chat. Statlander asks about what, and Hayter looks at the AEW Women’s World Championship before they stare down.

—

Dark Order are backstage and they bump into Adam Page. Alex Reynolds says they know he is looking for blood, but he better not ruin it for them. Page says as soon as the match is over, the Opps are his.

—

Renee interviews the AEW TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone, backstage. Renee brings up Full Gear, but Mone cuts her off. Mone says she is a global icon, and says she will gladly beat Red Velvet again this Friday. Mone says Velvet always wants to talk when she is not around, but now she is on Dynamite like always and Velvet is at home. Mone says Velvet can watch her on HonorClub this week to get an idea of what she has coming this Friday at Final Battle.

—

Footage of the feud between FTR and the Bang Bang Gang that started this past week on Collision airs. Backstage, Stokely is with FTR. Stokely says the greatest tag team of all time were having a celebration on Collision before they were interrupted. Stokely calls Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson pathetic, and Cash Wheeler says Gunn and Robinson will never beat them again. Dax Harwood says Robinson’s position of power has gone to his head and Gunn only got the job because of his dad. Harwood says this is his life, and says they will be there live on Collision. Harwood dares Gunn to try to put his hand on the titles again.

—

Match 4 – Trios Tag Team Match

Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, and John Silver) vs. The Opps (Hook, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs)

The Opps attack Dark Order during their entrance and beat them down on the outside. Hobbs slams Reynolds into the barricade, as Hook does the same to Silver. Hook gets Silver into the ring, and then joins him as the bell rings. Silver comes back wiht a series of kicks, but Hook comes back with a capture suplex. Reynolds tags in and goes after Hook before diving to the outside. Hobbs catches Reynolds and slams him on the apron. Shibata kicks Uno to the floor and the Opps stand tall as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Silver drops Hook with a suplex. Uno tags in and kicks Hoobs to the floor. Uno delivers an elbow to Shibata and takes Hook down in the corner. Uno deliver back elbows to Hook and Shibata, follows with clotheslines and splashes in the corners. Hobbs gets into the ring and Uno chops him a few times. Hobbs comes back with a clothesline and follows with a spine-buster for the pin fall.

Winners: The Opps

-After the match, Adam Page hits the ring with a chain and delivers shots to Shibata and Hobbs. Shibata and Hobbs come back and double-team Page, but Page ducks and causes Hobbs to clothesline Shibata with the chain. Page hits Hobbs with a beer bottle and goes for the Buckshot Lariat, but security hits the ring and stops him as Hobbs leaves the ring. Page delivers shots to the security guys and drops one of them with the Buckshot Lariat.

—

Backstage, Renee is with Callis, Okada, and Fletcher. Okada asks why Konosuke Takeshita wasn’t out there earlier, and Callis says Takeshita is training for his Continental Classic Tournament. Takeshita walks up and he and Okada stare each other down. Renee asks if Callis is so confident, why isn’t Okada also putting the AEW International Championship on the line as well, but Callis gives a long answer without answering. Renee asks him again, and Callis says because he’s not an idiot. Fletcher says with all of them with points already, they are guaranteed to bring the Continental Championship back to the Family.

—

Backstage, Page says he fought for three years to get back to the AEW World Championship. Page says he fought everyone on the roster for it, and then Hook cost him the title. Page says he will take the championship back and says if Hobbs and Shibata want to fight, they have one against him. He tells them they know who is coming for them and to get their affairs in order.

—

Match 5 – AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Blue League Match

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jon Moxley

They lock up as the referee tries to get Marina Shafir to leave ringside. Castagnoli backs Moxley into the corner and they lock up again. Castagnoli takes Moxley down, but Moxley comes back with a few shots. Moxley rakes Castagnoli’s back and delivers right hands in the corner. Moxley gouges Castagnoli’s eye, but Castagnoli comes back and sends Moxley to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Moxley has been busted open and goes after Castagnoli, but Castagnoli counters with the Giant Swing. Castagnoli applies the Sharpshooter and transitions into a cross-face, but Moxley counters into the Bulldog Choke. Castagnoli gets free and they exchange shots. They go to the floor, but Moxley gets Castagnoli right back into the ring and gets a two count. Moxley delivers a cutter, but Castagnoli comes back with a clothesline. They exchange roll-ups for two counts, and Castagnoli delivers an uppercut in the corner.

Moxley comes back with a clothesline and follows with a stomp for a two count. Moxley locks in a sleeper hold, but Castagnoli gets free and sends him to the floor. Castagnoli delivers an uppercut, and then follows with a stomp to Moxley as Moxley was in a chair. The ring steps sare set up, and Castagnoli delivers uppercuts to Moxley against them. Castagnoli gets Moxley back into the ring and drops him with a lariat for a two count. Castagnoli delivers a powerbomb and gets another two count, and they get face-to-face. They exchange shots and Moxley delivers the Paradigm Shift.

They both pull themselves to their feet. Moxley starts to charge, but Castagnoli cuts him off with a running uppercut and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Claudio Castagnoli

—

2025 AEW Continental Classic Standings:

Blue League

Claudio Castagnoli – 6

Jon Moxley – 3

Konosuke Takeshita – 3

Mascara Dorada – 0

Orange Cassidy – 0

Roderick Strong – 0

Gold League

Kyle Fletcher – 6

Kazuchika Okada – 3

Kevin Knight – 3

PAC – 3

Darby Allin – 0

Mike Bailey – 0

Announced for this Saturday’s Collision:

-Ricochet defends the AEW National Championship

-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Blue League Matches

—Claudio Castagnoli vs. Mascara Dorada; Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong; Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite Winter is Coming:

-AEW World Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

-AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament – Final Match: The Babes of Wrath vs. The Timeless Love Bombs

-Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Adam Page and an unnamed partner

—

Updated card for AEW Worlds End:

-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Semifinal Matches

–Blue League winner vs. Gold League runner-up; Gold League Winner vs. Blue League runner-up

-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Final Match

-Semifinal Winner 1 vs. Semifinal Winner 2