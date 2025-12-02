WWE News and Notes

– Jon Alba of Sports Illustrated reached out to WWE asking about Blake Avignon’s report stating the TNA-NXT Partnership was going to end.

WWE told Alba that is not true ‘at this time’.

– Nikki Bella is starring in a holiday movie called The Gift Exchange.

– Irish professional boxer Katie Taylor and MMA star Ronda Rousey are in talks for a Las Vegas Boxing Match in 2026.

– WWE has filed to trademark:

Clash of Champions

