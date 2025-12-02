WWE classic library leaving Peacock, Jacob Fatu update

– WWE’s extensive collection of past shows from WWE, WCW, and ECW will depart Peacock after December 31, ending a licensing deal that made thousands of hours easily available. Longtime viewers like front-row regular Chris Kazmerzak lament losing digital copies of their event cameos, with no new U.S. streaming home announced yet.

While WWE owns the rights and clips persist on YouTube or physical media, the shift adds uncertainty amid changes like Raw on Netflix and future events on ESPN. Fans have weeks left to rewatch favorites before potential gaps emerge.

– Jacob Fatu is getting very close to returning to WWE after taking some time off to recover from a dental procedure.

He’s expected to be back on the road within the next few weeks, reports PWinsider.