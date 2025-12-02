Video: Becky Lynch says she will boycott Raw until her demands are met

Becky Lynch announced in a 10-minute unedited Vlog that she is boycotting Monday Night RAW effective immediately until her demands are met. She wants her title returned (including side plates), Carr suspended, and a formal apology issued. She emphasized her position as “the greatest of all time” while making the announcement.

EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, I, BECKY LYNCH, THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME (NOT JUST ME SAYING IT), WILL BOYCOTT MONDAY NIGHT RAW UNTIL MY DEMANDS ARE MET: MY TITLE IS RETURNED TO ME (SIDE PLATES INCLUDED), CARR IS SUSPENDED, AND AN APOLOGY IS ISSUED. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS… pic.twitter.com/i0wA601drg — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 1, 2025

THE NEW DAY WAS ROBBED! TERRIBLE OFFICIATING!!! ALLOWING DRAGON LEE TO

ATTACK KOFI LONG AFTER THE TAG!!! WHEN WILL IT END?!? — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 2, 2025