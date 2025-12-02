Video: Becky Lynch says she will boycott Raw until her demands are met

Becky Lynch announced in a 10-minute unedited Vlog that she is boycotting Monday Night RAW effective immediately until her demands are met. She wants her title returned (including side plates), Carr suspended, and a formal apology issued. She emphasized her position as “the greatest of all time” while making the announcement.

