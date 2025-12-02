TNA president comments on the new TV deal (video)

– Carlos Silva talks about TNA’s new TV deal:

“It was a team effort. There was ups and downs. Any deal that you do, there’s ups and downs. There’s moments where you say, ‘Oh my goodness, is it slipping through our fingers or not?’ But I think AMC was really excited about it, too. They’re getting into the live sports entertainment business. They’ve always built great characters. We know that. And now I think together, we’re going to give them something every Thursday night, 52 weeks a year.

It’s going to change everything. It’s going to change the way that fans get the product, see the product, and I know it’s going to bring that energy to the talent in the ring as well… Now we’re going to feel all that energy from the audience from AMC as well.”