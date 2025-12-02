TNA headed to AMC, Date and location announced for AEW Revolution

– TNA will be moving to AMC Network beginning on Thursday January 15th 2026:

AMC is reportedly the frontrunner. pic.twitter.com/YL39CPeWlW

Those in the Professional Wrestling Industry believe it alludes to TNA: Total Nonstop Action and its TV rights deal.

AMC has teased a debut show premiering on January 15, 2026.

– AEW ‘REVOLUTION’ 2026 is officially set for Sunday March 15th in Los Angeles, CA.

REVOLUTION 2026 is coming back to LA!

As first announced by @sportingtrib, #AEWRevolution is returning to the @cryptocomarena in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, March 15!

Early Access Premium Seating starts 12/9; tickets on sale 12/15.

Sign up to be an AEW Insider for presale… pic.twitter.com/axST4iywCt

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 1, 2025