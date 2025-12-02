Sky Daily denies Ric Flair’s claim on Hulk Hogan’s death

Hulk Hogan died on July 24, 2025, at age 71 in Clearwater, Florida, from a heart attack, amid battles with leukemia and multiple surgeries for back, hip, and knee issues. Flair, a longtime friend and rival, claimed in an interview that family members told him illicit painkillers contributed, but later apologized to Daily after her denial, urging focus on Hogan’s legacy.

Official records show no drug involvement, and fans remain split on respecting the family’s wishes versus acknowledging wrestling’s physical toll. Hogan’s Hulkamania era shaped 1980s culture through sold-out arenas, movies, and TV.

