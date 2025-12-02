Most searched WWE superstars on Google, Carlos Silva on the NXT/TNA partnership moving forward

– TNA President Carlos Silva has cleared up the rumor that the NXT/TNA partnership would end with the new AMC deal.

“It’s a big part of helping us get this deal. It’s a big part of now being able to almost give back a little and provide a big platform for some of those superstars as well.

The storylines, the things we’re doing together, they’re just going to continue to grow into 2026.“

(source: Busted Open Radio)

– Most Searched WWE Superstars Worldwide on Google – November 2025

1. John Cena

2. Roman Reigns

3. Brock Lesnar

4. Logan Paul

5. CM Punk

6. Rhea Ripley

7. Rey Mysterio

8. Randy Orton

9. Dominik Mysterio

10. Cody Rhodes