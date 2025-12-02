Kevin Nash responds to Bret Hart’s claim about Vince McMahon and Shawn Michaels

Kevin Nash is pushing back on Bret Hart’s recent claims about Shawn Michaels and Vince McMahon, saying it never happened. Nash explained he spent a ton of time with Shawn and “never remember having a double knockout with Vince during any of our travel.” The only time he saw Vince outside work was during a meeting about a potential strike in Indianapolis.

He also said the Kliq—himself, Shawn, Triple H, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman—was super open with each other, so if something like that had happened, everyone would have known. “Not only would we have known, but… he couldn’t ever tell anybody,” Nash said.

On Bret Hart’s ongoing issues with the Montreal Screwjob, Nash didn’t hold back, telling everyone to move on: “Please somebody get the f* over that.”** He acknowledged the tragedies Bret has faced, like Owen’s death and his stroke, but said the claims about Shawn and Vince aren’t true. “I don’t in any form or fashion agree an iota that there’s any truth to that,” he said, adding that why Bret said it is “for Bret to deal with.”

(Source: Kliq This)