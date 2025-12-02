Claudio Castagnol and MVP notes

– MVP explained how he often steps in to protect Bobby Lashley from moves that could put him at risk, emphasizing the importance of preserving his presence as a dominant competitor. He said, “That’s kind of how me and Bobby ended up together too. Bobby is way too nice for the damage that he can do, he’s one of the nicest guys around and Bobby’s way too giving.” He described situations where other wrestlers might attempt risky maneuvers on Lashley, but he intervenes, telling them, “No. No, you can’t do that to him.” MVP compared protecting Lashley to how wrestlers treat Brock Lesnar, noting, “Would you do that to Brock Lesnar? No. Well, that’s black Brock Lesnar. So, no you can’t suplex him. No, you can’t power bomb him. Not you. Protect your size, protect being a giant.”

(Source: Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze)

– Claudio Castagnoli praised the Continental Classic as the pinnacle of professional wrestling tournaments. He stated, “I think the Continental Classic has become ‘The’ tournament in professional wrestling within three years.” Highlighting the high level of competition, he noted, “Just look at the Blue Block… it’s a who’s who, and you’d be really hard to pick the outcome of it. The same with the Gold Block as well, and that’s what a tournament should be.” Claudio emphasized the tournament’s unpredictability and challenge, calling it “obviously great for everyone involved”. Reflecting on why he values participating, he said, “It’s plain, simple, it’s grit, it’s determination, it’s one versus one, seeing who’s the best.”

(Source: Wrestling Republic)