Bully Ray on Dominik Mysterio vs. John Cena, MVP stands against intergender wrestling

– Bully Ray offered high praise for the WWE Survivor Series clash between Dominik Mysterio and John Cena, particularly highlighting Liv Morgan’s standout performance and facial expressions. He applauded how “Great job by Liv and Dom, pulling the wool over people’s eyes,” noting Liv’s decisive interference when she “kicks John Cena right in the balls, which allows Dominik Mysterio to go over.”

Ray also singled out the visual storytelling, saying “I loved the ISO shot. I loved Liv jumping into John’s arms. I loved the camera close up on Liv’s eyes and how they popped out of her head like the evil she-devil that she is. Little manipulative you-know-what.” He emphasized the contrast between the two performers’ expressions, observing that “the Liv look was far superior to the John look… Liv’s look was so over the top. She looked possessed, and I loved it.” Overall, he concluded that “Everything that went on in Dom and John worked.”

(Source: Busted Open Radio)

– MVP openly expressed his strong stance against intergender wrestling, emphasizing that he finds it unrealistic. “I am not a fan of intergender wrestling. I don’t like it, I’m not a fan of it.” He explained that his perspective comes from a love of “shoot style” and realistic wrestling, influenced by Japanese wrestling, where combat feels more authentic. MVP drew a parallel to other sports, noting, “You don’t have intergender boxing. You don’t have intergender MMA because biology matters.” He even shared a personal anecdote, recalling a conversation with his ex-girlfriend, a professional fighter, who bluntly told him, “I get killed” if she were to face a male fighter of similar size and skill.

Reflecting on his own experience, MVP admitted that he participated in a single intergender match early in his indie wrestling days, but regretted it: “That shit was stupid. I wish I hadn’t done it, but I was talked into it and I was younger.” Despite his personal distaste, he acknowledged that some fans and wrestlers enjoy intergender matches: “If people want to see it and they’re buying a ticket… then by all means.”

(Source: Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze)