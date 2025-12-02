12/2/25 WWE NXT Recap

WWE NXT Results – December 2, 2025

• The Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Participants stand together against The Fatal Influence

• Thea Hail beats Arianna Grace

• Josh Briggs beats Tavion Heights

• Izzi Dame explains why she turned on Tatum Paxley

Izzi says she truly cared about Tatum, but Tatum continued to be selfish and eveything The Culling gave to her wasn’t good enough for her

Izzi challenges Tatum to a match at NXT Deadline and vows to finish her off

Tatum appears on the tron and says she will make Izzi feel all her pain at NXT Deadline

• Lola Vice, Sol Ruca, & Kendal Grey beat The Fatal Influence

After the match Zaria takes out Kendal with a Spear

• Out The Mud beat Chase University

• Ava informs Ethan Page that he will defend the NXT North American Title against Mr Iguana at NXT Deadline

Mr Iguana & La Yesca appear and steal Ethan’s Car

• Joe Hendry, Je’Von Evans, Leon Slater, & Myles Borne beat Darkstate

Myles got the win for his team and will get to pick what number he enters for the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline

• Ricky Saints & Oba Femi have a Contract Signing and make their NXT Title Match official for NXT Deadline

Ava announces their match will kick off NXT Deadline