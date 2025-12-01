WWE Raw Results 12/1/25

WWE Raw returns tonight from Glendale, AZ. with the fallout from WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

Scheduled to premiere at 8/7c on Netflix, tonight’s show is advertised to feature AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. The New Day for the tag-team titles, as well as “The Last Time Is Now” tournament semifinals, with Gunther vs. Solo Sikoa and ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso vs. LA Knight.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, December 1, 2025, written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – DECEMBER 1, 2025

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off as always. We then see an extended video highlight package looking back at the key moments from this past Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event.