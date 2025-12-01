WWE News and Notes

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
140

– Dragon Lee & AJ Styles vs. The New Day for the World Tag Team titles is set for tonight’s Raw:

Also advertised card for tonight’s RAW…

CM Punk appears.
Paul Heyman reveals the mystery guy
LA Knight vs. Jey Uso (Tournament)
GUNTHER vs. Solo Sikoa (Tournament)

Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio & Nia Jax received keys to the city of San Diego By Mayor Todd Gloria:

Triple H (via Survivor Series Post Show) says Lash Legend is a star and proved she belongs in WWE at Survivor Series. “I was very impressed with Lash Legend. To stand in that ring, in those cages, with that level of stardom around you…people can’t understand the pressure that is on you in that moment. Lash Legend truly rose to the occasion at Survivor Series and showed why she belongs here in WWE.”

– Someone stole Jimmy Hart’s infamous megaphone at the WrestleCade convention:

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here