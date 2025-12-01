Original WWE booking changed, Ridge Holland says WWE career never got started

– Austin Theory was originally supposed to be in the WarGames Match, but Jacob Fatu’s injury forced WWE to move the Cody Rhodes/Drew McIntyre feud up a month.

That freed both Cody and Drew for WarGames, with Cody replacing Fatu and WWE felt Drew fit better in the match than Theory.

(Source: Dave Meltzer)

– Luke Menzies, formerly known as Ridge Holland, opened up about how he felt WWE officials viewed him after Big E’s injury. He admitted, “I felt it did affect my career from going forward. I never really got started.” Menzies explained that the incident seemed like “a black cloud that was hanging over me, from certain members in the hierarchy.” Without naming anyone specifically, he added that it “kind of put a black mark on me going forward and it made it very difficult for me to get past that in the eyes of some people in the company.”

(Source: K & S WrestleFest)