Matches announced for next week’s Raw

Announced for next week’s Raw…

HERE WE GO! JOHN CENA'S FINAL OPPONENT WILL EITHER BE LA KNIGHT or GUNTHER! KNIGHT & GUNTHER go one-on-one THIS FRIDAY on SmackDown. Winner faces John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13th! pic.twitter.com/2UC31qB9NO — WWE (@WWE) December 2, 2025



– The Winner of LA Knight vs Gunther will address John Cena ahead of their match at Saturday Night’s Main Event

– Rey Mysterio vs Finn Balor

– AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Titles