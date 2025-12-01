Matches announced for next week’s Raw

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
222

Announced for next week’s Raw…


– The Winner of LA Knight vs Gunther will address John Cena ahead of their match at Saturday Night’s Main Event

Rey Mysterio vs Finn Balor

AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Titles

