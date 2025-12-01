John Cena responds to Alicia Taylor, Triple H thanks San Diego

– John Cena via X:

Matches and moments are only memorable if we ALL believe in them. Thank YOU for being a driving force to help audiences around the world enjoy and invest in these moments. NO ONE does it alone. Your professionalism, passion, presentation and overall love of the business lay the… https://t.co/NEvWbZKbQc

— John Cena (@JohnCena) December 1, 2025