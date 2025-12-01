Joe Doring battling brain cancer

Joe Doring is in a serious fight for his health.

His family shared an update today, explaining that he’s been battling brain cancer for nearly 10 years, and now — in the middle of that long road — doctors have found a third brain tumor.

He just completed radiation and has begun another round of chemotherapy, scheduled to continue for at least 5 more months.

His sister-in-law Mandy also explained the very real ripple effect this has had on their family — medical bills stacking up, constant rehab and therapy, and his wife needing time off work to manage nonstop appointments, especially after his 2022 brain stem surgery left him dealing with ataxia on his right side and limited mobility.

Most days now involve a wheelchair, a walker, or assistance with stairs and basic movement.

Joe has kept things private, never asking for sympathy, never making it anyone’s problem but his own.

But Mandy felt now was the right time to let people know what’s really happening, and the family created a GoFundMe to take some pressure off the shoulders carrying it all.

We will pin the campaign link in the comments so it doesn’t pull traffic away from the post itself — which is how Facebook ask us to do it.

This is about the human side of a wrestler who’s always been known for grit, resolve, and carrying himself like someone who can take on anything.

But this is bigger than anything he ever faced in a ring.

If you’ve been a fan of Joe, or saw his work in TNA, or followed him through Impact Wrestling, this is a moment where the person behind the wrestler could use support, love, and strength sent his way.

Keep him in your thoughts, your prayers, or however you personally send strength.

His family will feel every bit of it. ❤️

(source: Steve Stasiak, Book Pro Wrestlers)