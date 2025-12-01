Jey Uso asks fans not to touch him if he’s out in public

Jey Uso shared a message to his fans on social media asking them not to touch him if they see him in public.

Harassment of WWE stars have been running rampant lately, with some much-obsessed fans even sending fan mail directly to their homes, or even visiting homes themselves in hopes of meeting them.

“Please don’t walk up and poke me or touch me,” the former WWE World Heavyweight champion wrote. “How many strangers poke y’all ass in a day?? Bout 38 for me…”

Superstars such as Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, AJ Lee, and others have recently voiced concerns over worrying fan behavior in public.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online