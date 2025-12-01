Jaida Parker at the Buccaneers NFL game (media), Alicia Taylor on introducing Cena for the final time

NXT superstar Jaida Parker was in the house from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. The Arizona Cardinals NFL game in Tampa Bay, FL on Sunday:

WWE SUPERSTAR JAIDA PARKER ATTENDED THE TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS GAME TODAY #WeAreTheKrewe pic.twitter.com/3HetMFpDAX — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) November 30, 2025

– Alicia Taylor comments on what was her final time introducing John Cena at WWE Survivor Series:

#SurvivorSeries was my final @JohnCena announcement! It has been an absolute honor to share the ring w “The Greatest of ALL-TIME” on his @WWE #FarewellTour #ThankYouCena pic.twitter.com/tlxCE58XTq — Alicia Taylor (@AliciaTaylorWWE) November 30, 2025

