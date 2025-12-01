Jaida Parker at the Buccaneers NFL game (media), Alicia Taylor on introducing Cena for the final time

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
89

NXT superstar Jaida Parker was in the house from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. The Arizona Cardinals NFL game in Tampa Bay, FL on Sunday:

– Alicia Taylor comments on what was her final time introducing John Cena at WWE Survivor Series:

“It has been an absolute honor to share the ring w ‘The Greatest of ALL-TIME’ on his WWE Farewell Tour”

