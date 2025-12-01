Elimination Chamber 2026 in Chicago surpasses 11,000 tickets

Ticket tracking service @WrestleTix is reporting that the Elimination Chamber in Chicago, Illinois has already surpassed 10,000 tickets and is currently at around 11,500 tickets distributed.

The United Center will host its first WWE show since SummerSlam 1993, which coincidentally enough was the first-ever event held at the brand new arena back then.

The home of the Chicago Bulls has around 19,000 seats but the current setup is configured for 13,400 seats.

Chicago always turns up for WWE, especially now with CM Punk back in the promotion and you can rest assured this will be sold out by the time showtime comes.

Tickets are not cheap either, with the cheapest available standard ticket on Ticketmaster costing $240.60 plus fees.

Last year’s event was held at the Rogers Center in Toronto, Canada where nearly 38,000 fans attended.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online