David Otunga launches new exclusive content series with a wild backstage John Cena story

Los Angeles, CA — Former WWE Superstar, attorney, and analyst David Otunga has officially launched a new phase of exclusive long-form content on his YouTube channel, beginning with a story so intense and personal that it has never been released publicly until now. The debut installment, available only to channel members, details the night John Cena stormed backstage during a 2010 live event and shattered a wooden chair in a rare moment of fury.

In the new members-only video, Otunga recounts the Nexus run and explains the moment that stunned the locker room. “Cena came storming through the curtain… he picked up one of those red wooden chairs and slammed it on the ground and the thing shattered,” Otunga says in the video. He describes the silence that fell backstage, the intensity of Cena’s reaction toward the babyfaces, and how important the Nexus storyline was to him during that period. “People were scared to breathe,” Otunga adds, emphasizing how seriously WWE’s top star was taking the angle.

This release marks the start of Otunga’s new commitment to exclusive behind-the-scenes stories, rare industry insights, and unfiltered access for his paid members. The public is invited to share the Members-Only Video link below, but the Press-Only Preview Link is for reporting purposes and must not be posted publicly.

Otunga says this is only the beginning. Future installments will explore the Nexus era, backstage culture, untold stories with top WWE talent, and content he has never shared at any point in his career. “This was a super memorable event and something I’ll always remember about John Cena,” he says. “I’m going to keep these exclusive stories coming.”