Charlotte Flair says John Cena is the gold standard (video), Triple H calls Roman Reigns a true legend

– Charlotte Flair calls John Cena the “gold standard” for what WWE wrestlers should be:

“He’s just the gold standard. I mean, the way he interacts with the audience, one minute they’re saying ‘Let’s go Cena, Cena sucks,’ and then getting the whole crowd standing up on their feet…

“What he does with Make-A-Wish, what he’s able to do with his opponents, his charisma, his work ethic, his love for the business, he’s just the total package of what it means to be a WWE superstar.”

(source: WWE Survivor Series WarGames Recap)

– Triple H (via the Survivor Series Post Show) says Roman Reigns is a true legend and has become bigger than any championship in WWE.

“He’s almost transcended to a point in the business where he’s bigger than the championship. He’s bigger than being a world champion. He is just a legend unto himself.

I used to think that about Taker all the time. He just transcended the business in a way that you didn’t even need to talk about him in the title picture because he was epically in that circle. That is where Roman Reigns is right now. There is an aura about him and just something different.

When you have a star the size of Roman Reigns, he transcends the world title, he transcends the Royal Rumble, he transcends the Elimination Chamber. Does he really even need to qualify or does he just call his shot? That’s a decision that we here in the WWE need to make very shortly.”