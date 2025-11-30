WWE News and Notes

– Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer puts the Women’s locker room on notice after Survivor Series:

Liv Morgan on why she returned at Survivor Series (via the Survivor Series post show):

“As great as it’s been watching Dominik thrive and have so much fun without me, I thought today of all days, I’d just show up. Pop up a little surprise.”

– The WWE fans were chanting “We want Edge” when Triple H was talking about Cena’s final match:

Nia Jax paid homage to the San Diego Padres with her ring gear in the Women’s War Games match at Survivor Series who play their games at the Petco Park where the PLE is taking place:

