Scorpio Sky update

During the November 19 edition of AEW Dynamite, former TNT Champion Scorpio Sky teamed with Darius and Dante Martin as the SkyFlight team in a losing effort against The Young Bucks and Josh Alexander. During the match, Sky suffered an elbow injury. However, he continued the match despite being in visible, genuine pain.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a positive update on the 42-year-old AEW star. The injury to Scorpio Sky is reportedly not “too serious,” or at least that was believed to be the case after the match.

Scorpio Sky has been a part of AEW since the company started in 2019. During his time in AEW, he became one of the inaugural AEW Tag Team Champions along with SoCal Uncensored’s Frankie Kazarian.