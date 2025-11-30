Roman Reigns on future WWE main eventers, Nikki Bella says she isn’t done

– Roman Reigns comments on the likes of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed emerging as potential main eventers looking to take his spot:

“I think it’s just the circle of life in WWE. 10 years ago, I was the young guy, Brock Lesnar was the top of the mountain, and I was trying to knock him off that peg. Years later, it’s happening to me.

“It’s a shark tank. Everybody wants what you have. And I’d say right now, whether I have a title or not, everybody wants what the Tribal Chief has.”

– Nikki Bella after her loss to Stephanie Vaquer at WWE Survivor Series:

“I lost, but let me tell you something. This isn’t the last of Nikki Bella, you got that? It’s not the last.”

(Source: IG | WWE)