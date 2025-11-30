Over 45,000 tickets distributed for Survivor Series by showtime

@WrestleTix is reporting that Survivor Series had over 45,000 tickets out by the time the show started, just 3,500 tickets shy of a legit complete sellout of Petco Park.

The show has surpassed all kind of expectations attendance-wise and unlike WrestleMania 42, there was a huge rush of ticket sales when the show originally went on sale.

The company moved in excess of 10,000 tickets in the final week, which is an incredible feat for such a show.

This is the first Survivor Series in a stadium and will be the highest-grossing and most-attended Survivor Series in history, with the first one in 1987 doing 21,300 at the Richfield Coliseum.