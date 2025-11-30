John Cena down to one final appearance after loss to Dom Mysterio

And then there was one.

John Cena’s final premium live event match took place at Survivor Series last night, his 177th match on a PLE.

Unfortunately for Cena, his PLE record remains at 100 wins as he lost the Intercontinental title to Dominik Mysterio after Liv Morgan returned and helped her Dirty Dom regain the title. His 100 PLE win record is only second to The Undertaker, who stands at the top of the mountain with 107 career PLE wins.

Perhaps not on anyone’s bingo card, Cena also ended up on the receiving end of a Tejana Bomb from Raquel Rodriguez and a Pop Rocks from Roxanne Perez, a moment which they will certainly treasure forever.

The Cena farewell tour is now down to just one final match, his retirement one on December 13 at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, DC.

Cena wrestled 17 times in 2025 so far and his final match will take him to 18, his most since 2018.

