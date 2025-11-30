Current plan for Wrestlemania title match, AJ Lee on the pivotal moment meeting Lita

– After pinning World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk inside WarGames, Bron Beakker is now due a shot at the title. According to a new report from the Wrestling Observer, WWE’s current plan is for CM Punk to defend the World Heavyweight Champion against Bron Breakker at WrestleMania 42.

– AJ Lee says meeting Lita as a kid was a pivotal moment on the path to pursuing professional wrestling:

“My first signing was Lita, and I wrote her a letter. I’m sure it was like the most embarrassing thing in the world, but if she had been mean or dismissive, or if she was anything but warm and wonderful, who knows what weird direction I would have went in life? I would have hated wrestling and never done it.

She’s so kind to me and she held the letter and she’s like, ‘I will read this.’ And then she gave me her marker, and I kept that marker for years… And so that was like a pivotal moment. Every sliding door, who knows what would have happened if that didn’t go that way?

And so now when I do these signings, it’s like, ‘You’ve given me your whole day, you’ve traveled here, you’re waiting in line for seven hours, and I only get these two minutes with you. They’re gonna be the best f***ing two minutes in the world.’”

(source: What’s Your Story?)