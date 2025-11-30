Charlotte Flair on her recent struggles, Paul Heyman shoves a fan (video)

– Charlotte Flair opened up about her mindset going into WrestleMania 42, admitting that the past few years have been a bit of a struggle. She said, “I’ve been struggling to feel like I needed control, and meaning I thought I had a vision for myself and what I needed to do and what I needed to be and what title I needed to hold or how I needed to be in the title picture.” She’s unsure what the future holds, whether that’s facing Lexi (Alexa Bliss), Jade (Cargill), or Stephanie (Vaquer), but emphasized that she just wants to “be better.”

Despite all her past accomplishments, Charlotte revealed that her hunger hasn’t faded, sharing a heartwarming moment when Bayley texted her saying she was proud of her. She admitted, “I don’t know what (WrestleMania 42) looks like for me… I was so lost.” Ultimately, she’s taking things as they come and is ready to give her all if she gets back into the title scene, saying, “If I get put back in the title scene, then, I’m just gonna give it the best I got I guess… this is just kind of taking me on this journey.”

A young fan ran past security to hug Paul Heyman:

